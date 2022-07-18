The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) until July 15, 2023, after several member nations suggested stronger measures such as sending in a force to combat the gangs.

In renewing BINUH, the Security Council’s Resolution 2645 requires an update to be filed in October 2022 on the diplomacy that is to lead to elections. Recognizing that small arms and ammunition used by the Haitian gangs come from other countries, the resolution also called on its own U.N. members to prevent illegal arms trafficking and flow of money to the Caribbean nation.

“The Security Council is ready to consider taking measures as appropriate to address these challenges.” said Jeffrey DeLaurentis, the alternate United States representative to the U.N., in a session immediately after the July 15 vote.

Overview: UN Security Council renews BINUH, its Haiti monitoring office, requiring an outcomes report due in October as part of the approval.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.