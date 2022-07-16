Port-au-Prince — After weapons and ammunition were found in a shipment of containers bound to the Episcopal Church of Haiti, its retired leader is asking the church standing committee to work with authorities to clear their name.

“I am sure that the church is not involved in arms trafficking, it must be a misuse of the church franchise by dishonest individuals,” Bishop Oge Beauvoir said.

On July 14, authorities with the Counter Narcotics Trafficking Unit (BLTS) and the Central Directorate Judicial Police (DCPJ) at Port-au-Prince Customs initially intercepted and seized 19 weapons, 20,000 munitions and 120 magazines in containers bound for the Episcopal Church of Haiti. After searching more containers July 15, authorities discovered another 22 firearms, 19 assault rifles, 140 magazines, 14,600 bullets and $50,000 in counterfeit bills.

Overview: Haitian authorities found a cache of weapons, ammunition and fake cash in a shipment of containers they say belong to the Episcopal Church of Haiti.

