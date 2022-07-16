Aerial view of construction of new building in November 2017. Photo Credit: Unité Technique D’exécution (UTE) du Ministère de L’économie

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian government has set up a committee to monitor the ongoing construction of an $83 million building of the State University Hospital, commonly known as Hopital General, in this capital city.

According to the project study, the construction is co-funded with $33 million from the Haitian government, $25 million from the French Development Agency AFD and $25 million from the United State Agency for International Development-USAID .

Alex Larsen, secretary of Public Health and Population (MSPP), said the committee is being formed largely because of the various challenges, including security, that the country is going through. They’ve caused delays in completing the project, which broke ground in 2014 and was scheduled to take four years to finish.

Overview: The decision to set up an oversight committee came about after an 8-year delay in constructing the 534-bed General Hospital, HUEH, in Haiti.

