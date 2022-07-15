The United States Department of State announced that its Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement has a police advisor and trainers in Haiti, who are beginning the process of specialized training for Haiti's National Police. The State Department also will give Haiti $48 million to help the country develop its law and order infrastructure and, notably, combat rampant gang violence.

“U.S. legislation prohibits the direct transfer of weapons and ammunition to the Haitian National Police using U.S. funds,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols.

“However, the State Department and the Department of Commerce have in the past, and will in the future, approved commercial purchases of weapons and ammunition by the government of Haiti,” he said.

Overview: The US State Department is sending funds to Haiti for SWAT training, courthouse security, violence prevention and anti-gang programs.

