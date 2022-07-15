Official launch of the Haitian Police Union blood drive at the Digicel office in The Croix Rouge Haitienne building in Turgeau Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The nurse who is already collecting blood bags Photo courtesy of Esdra Jeudy

PORT-AU-PRINCE — As gang violence escalates in Haiti, putting more police officers in harm’s way, Haiti’s National Police Union has launched a blood donation drive to ensure that blood is available to injured officers.

“Police officers are increasingly exposed to the violence escalating every day in the country,” said Francisco Occil, a spokesperson for the police union, known as Synapoha. “They participate in operations, accidents happen. Police officers therefore are using a lot of blood, yet not many police officers are donating blood.”

The blood drive aims to encourage both police officers and civilians to donate blood, so there is enough to help officers, who are often victims while on duty. Occil said the Red Cross, which manages the blood supply, barely has half the 60,000 blood bags required each year. The Synapoha collection will support the Red Cross’ efforts to supply everyone in need, not only the police.

Overview: The Haitian police union blood drive aims to increase the supply to help treat officers if injured on duty.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.