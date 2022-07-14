Overview: Motorcycle taxi drivers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, protested against the scarcity and exorbitant price of fuel, now available only on the black market.

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Fed up with incessant gang warfare, fatigued by government inaction and tired of the rising cost of living, hundreds of taxi drivers staged a strike in areas across the capital July 12.

The price of gas has tripled in the last few days, protestors said.

“The situation is difficult,” one protestor said to The Haitian Times. “The day before yesterday I bought one gallon of gasoline for 500 gourdes. Today the gallon costs between 1,500 and 1,750 gourdes.”

One Haitian gourde is worth less than one American penny, about USD $0.0085. Five-hundred gourdes is about USD $4.30 and 1,500 gourdes about USD $12.95.

On Tuesday, various groups of people on motorcycles, with handkerchiefs hiding their faces, barricaded several neighborhoods around the metropolis, including Christ-Roi and Delmas. They were seen burning tires, as they called on the government to resolve the fuel crises crushing people and denounced high prices in general and runaway violence.

“We are all facing hunger, people are running around everywhere to seek refuge because of insecurity,” an unidentified demonstrator said.

“I went to school and cannot make a living with what I’ve learned, so I’m trying to make a living with my motorcycle,” another demonstrator said. “Now there’s no fuel.”

Gang violence, deaths continue unabated

Earlier this week, dozens of people died in four days of gang battles in Cité Soleil in the latest episodes of violence gripping the country.

Local officials said the fighting involved the rival gangs known as G9 and G-Pep. The G9 is a gang coalition also known as G9 Family and Allies, led by a former police officer, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier. He has been linked to past massacres and his coalition is believed to have allied with Moïse’s right-wing party.

“On both sides, bodies of opponents are burned, these figures are underestimated,” Joel Janeus, acting executive officer of Cite Soleil, said.

As the gang warfare continues unabated in the area, the police have still not taken control and people are fleeing or are left to save themselves.

“We do not have sufficient means to stop the confrontations. We contacted the police, we’ve also spoken to the Interior minister Littz Quitel, but so far we have no answer,” Jean Hislin Frederic, Cite Soleil’s interim mayor added.

As dawn rose on July 12, many residents were seen fleeing Cite Soleil, carrying bags on their heads. Authorities were not yet able to give a total number of people displaced by the violence. World Food Programme officials warned that the violence is exacerbating the situation as more than one million people in the capital are already facing food insecurity. Deliveries of local staples such as bananas, cannot get to there by road because the trucks are a risk of getting shot or help up along the way.

“I have nine kids, I am no longer with their father,” said Denise Acene, a street vendor unable to make it to Tabarre. “I have to be able to sustain and educate them on my own. The fare to Croix-des-Bossales to sell my products is 75 gourdes, and to go to Tabarre is the same thing. We’ll die of misery.”

In a message, Bishop Max Leroy Mesidor, of the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince, called on the Haitian government to take responsibility and use diplomatic means to help those at the crosshairs of the violence.

“Bodies of victims of the confrontation are abandoned in the streets and residents continue to breathe the smell of the dead. In some areas, belligerents interfere with the functioning of these institutions providing critical services to the public. They use heavy equipment to demolish houses of certain inhabitants” the mayor said recently.

Indeed, residents in neighborhoods like Bois 9, Cite Lumiere, Cite Geffrard, Wharf de Brooklyn are besieged.

“We do not have the means to help people deal with this situation, at Carrefour Duvivier there are some agents trying to help those who can to take shelter elsewhere,” Janeus said.