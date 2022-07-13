Overview: The Haitian national women’s team missed its chance to qualify directly for the 2023 Women’s World Cup after Jamaica defeated it.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s national women’s soccer team missed a chance to qualify outright for the 2023 Women’s World Cup after Jamaica defeated it 4-0. But despite the July 11 loss in Mexico, the Haitian team may still go on to the World Cup if it wins an elimination match against other third-place finishers.

The game against Jamaica was intense at the BBAA stadium, but Khadija Shaw scored the first two goals in the 59th and 70th minute of penalty games, as did Trudi Carter in the 26th minute and Drew Spencer in the 79th to earn the victory over Haiti.

“We had put some things in place, but we got destroyed by the opponent, the issue and our desire to qualify,” Nicolas Delepine, the Haitian team coach, said. “Unlike the first two games, we did not play as we wanted against Jamaica.”

Unlike the first two games, we did not play as we wanted against Jamaica. Nicolas Delepine, Haitian women’s team coach

This victory means that Jamaica has qualified for the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup. Haiti is disqualified, but finished in third place with three points in its group, behind the Jamaican team, which has six points, and the United States with nine points. Mexico, fourth in the group, is disqualified with zero points

The Haitians will face intercontinental elimination matches in February 2023 along with the other third-place finishers in the 2022 playoffs. If they prevail then, Haiti will qualify for the 2023 World Cup being held in New Zealand and Australia.

“We are very disappointed. We cannot be satisfied with the situation we are in today,” Delepine said. “ However, getting to the elimination rounds is an extra chance.”