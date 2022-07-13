Kevin Mondesio, #14, tries to evade a defense player from the St. Vincent team during the game. Photo by Leonardo March

Haiti NYC, a Brooklyn-based soccer team, has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caribbean Premier League Soccer with a victory over St. Vincent 2-0. A goal from Kevin Mondesio (#14) on the first half, followed by a second goal by Germain Mauduwindo (#17) in the second half. The game is part of the Caribbean Premier League Soccer tournament, based in Brooklyn, in which 14 teams representing Caribbean and African diasporas compete against each other.

“It was a really good performance,” said Yvener Guerrier, head coach of Haiti NYC. “In the second half, we put everything together and it was a fantastic game.”