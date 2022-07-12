MIAMI – Florida has played a central role in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse and, from day one, was a hotbed of activity in the aftermath of the murder this time last year. In recent months, the state that several suspects and alleged conspirators have called home, resurfaced as the United States indicted three suspects in federal court in Miami.

As Haitians look back on the Moïse assassination this month, here’s a summary of five major ways Florida has featured.

The three Haitian American suspects

