PORT-AU-PRINCE —The Haitian women’s soccer team defeated Mexico 3-0 during the second playoff game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship at the BBVA stadium in Monterey on July 7. The conference is a qualifier for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“We had a great game, That’s what’s important and I am happy,” midfielder Melchie Dumornay told media outlet FHF.



Dumornay also thanked the Haitian people and vowed to strive for Haiti to qualify for the World Cup.

Overview: The Haitian Women football selection defeated the Mexican national Women’s team on the score of 3-0 during their second Concacaf W 2022 playoff game

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.