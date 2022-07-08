HAITI-Haiti commemorates the one-year anniversary of the murder of the former president Jovenel Moïse with several activities that took place in the capital as well as in the North department and other parts of the country. Moise, Haiti's 58th president Moise was assassinated one year ago today at his residence in Pèlerin, Pétion-Ville.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared July 7 a national holiday to mark the first anniversary of president Jovenel Moise’s assasination.

“The family of the deceased, the Haitian people and the Haitian diaspora won’t be able to mourn this loss until we get to the bottom of what really happened on the night of July 6 and 7,” prime minister Ariel Henry said during a commemorative ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum, MUPANAH.

