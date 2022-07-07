House Haiti Caucus continues stated objectives

In the year since the U.S. House of Representatives Haiti Caucus officially formed, the group has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting the administration withdraw support from the Ariel Henry government. It publicly advocated to U.S. agencies for changes to migrant policies and made requests for Haitian-American constituents to give input. What it hasn’t been able to do is marshall the full power of the United States of America to help Haiti as quickly as the caucus’ four members would like to see.

“The United States is standing in the way of a transition back to democracy in Haiti,” said U.S. Representative Andy Levin (MI-09), founder of the Haiti House Caucus. “I think things could be moving much more quickly.”

Speaking by phone from his office in Washington, D.C. recently, Rep. Levin said the Biden administration should say “‘We do not recognize the Ariel Henry government. We do not accept the idea that Ariel Henry will organize democratic elections.’”

Overview: Rep Levin thinks US stance should reverse

