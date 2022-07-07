CAP-HAITIEN- Family and supporters gathered in this Northern Haiti city to commemorate July 7th, the one-year anniversary of the murder of former President Jovenel Moise with a requiem mass at his burial place. The mass also served as a protest as mourners echoed calls for justice and demanded for a thorough investigation to find the master-mind behind his killing. Haiti's 58th president Moise was assassinated one year ago at his residence in Pèlerin, Pétion-Ville.

Former first lady Martine Moise and her children took part in the mass ceremony.

The mass was interrupted many times by a group of supporters wearing white t-shirts with a photo of the former president with cries of "jistis" "jistis" to the sound of a street "rara" band.

