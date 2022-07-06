The Palm Beach Haitian Music and Food Festival brought the South Florida community together to promote the prosperity of Haitian musicians and restaurants. The festival took place at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to midnight on July 2. This is the eighth year the non-profit, Kreole Kamp INC, has put on the event. Festival spokesperson Homere Jean said they have already started planning for next year. “We love it and we have to do it the proper way,” Jean said. “That's why we start early.”

Below are scenes from the festival:

Festival attendees arrive at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 2, for the Haitian American Music and Food Festival. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Festival host, Jojo, gets the crowd excited for the artists of the night at The Haitian Music and Food Festival on Saturday, July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Festival attendees at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 2, for the Haitian American Music and Food Festival. Photo taken by: Ashley Miznazi

Mariana Chery grills corn outside at the Palm Beach Haitian American Festival at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 2. Chery works for Nana Lakay's restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. “We plan to come every year,” Chery said. “We all are working together. Once we are all together, we are a family.” Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Mariana Chery rolls dough at the The Palm Beach Haitian American Festival at The South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday July 2, 2022. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Michelle, the head chef at Chery's Restaurant, prepares food for attendees at The Palm Beach Haitian American Music and Food Festival on Saturday July 2, 2022. This is the fourth year that Chery's, a Haitian restaurant based out of Miami, returned to the festival. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi



Portrait of Claudette Fenelon at The Palm Beach Haitian American Festival at The South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday July 2, 2022. Fenelon works at Nana Lakey's takeout restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Fried Okra, chicken and pikliz at Nana Lakey's booth at the The Palm Beach Haitian American Festival at The South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Buffet of food at the Haitian Music and Food Festival at the South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday, July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Stephanie Cherubin shows friends her new T-shirt from the Haitian American Music and Food Festival on Saturday, July 2. “Of course I’m going to support my Haitian culture," Cherubin said. "It was a really good event last year and I wanted to do it again so I’m back at it here.” Photo by: Ashley Miznazi





Shenica Jean (right) sells ti karól, a frozen Haitian treat, at the South Florida Fair Expo Center at the Palm Beach Haitian Music and Food Festival on Saturday, July 2. Jean started her business, Nia's Karól, in 2021. “I wanted to put myself out there, expose the business and meet new people,” Jean said. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Vincent Rose sells Sir Vin Delights juices at the The South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday July 2, 2022. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Festival attendees at the South Florida Fair Expo Center Saturday, July 2, for the Haitian American Music and Food Festival. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Festival attendee sings along to music in the crowd at the Palm Beach Haitian Music and Food Festival on July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

Festival attendees take a selfie at the South Florida Fair Expo Center concert stage on Saturday, July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

A child watches the stage from his father's shoulders at the Haitian American Music and Food Festival at the South Florida Fair Expo Center on Saturday, July 2. Photo by: Ashley Miznazi

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.