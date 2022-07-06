The Palm Beach Haitian Music and Food Festival brought the South Florida community together to promote the prosperity of Haitian musicians and restaurants. The festival took place at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to midnight on July 2. This is the eighth year the non-profit, Kreole Kamp INC, has put on the event. Festival spokesperson Homere Jean said they have already started planning for next year. “We love it and we have to do it the proper way,” Jean said. “That's why we start early.”
When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.
Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitations
First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.
Ashley Miznazi is a Report for America corps member covering the Haitian community in the South Florida/Miami area for The Haitian Times. Her work will heavily feature photography, video and other multimedia storytelling. Previously, Ashley was a multimedia fellow at The Texas Tribune, where she reported on DACA, Afghan resettlement and the foster care system.