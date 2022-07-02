PORT-AU-PRINCE — Twelve athletes will be representing Haiti in Guadeloupe, to take part in the first Caribbean Game to be held from Wednesday June 29, to Sunday July 3rd, 2022.

This will be the first Caribbean Games to bring together 29 countries and 800 athletes in disciplines such as track and field, judo, swimming, netball, cycling, 3-on-3 basketball and handsport.

“Our athletes are very motivated, preparing to give their best,” Hans Larsene, president of the Haitian Olympic Committee told The Haitian Times. “We’re used to doing well in this kind of competition.”

Larsene said that he is unsure how many medals the Haitian athletes will win, but that the team is focused and ready for the competition.

The 12 Haitian athletes will compete in three disciplines cycling, judo and women’s basketball 3-on-3. They include: Christelle François, Damicha Adrien, Dashna Pierre Simon, Sarah Vincent will represent the country in women’s basketball. Odvelt Clergé, Fedler Staco, Louisemène Georges, Ruth Daelle Staco will participate in cycling. And in judo in the men’s and women’s category, Marie Ivenide Jean Gilles, Gethchana Love Jean Baptiste, Love Pierre, Johnson Pierre, Jean Bentz Evely Sadooli.

The Caribbean Games are an emerging competition in the region. The games were offered in Guadeloupe in 2020 but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.