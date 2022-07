Ninth graders took their 2022 State Exams from June 20 to June 23 in Haiti. As for the 12th graders, their exams were moved up to July 1 so they can be completed before schools close July 7 to commemorate Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Here are some pictures of students during the exam days in Cap-Haitien. All photos by Oldjy François for The Haitian Times.

Related