The Haiti Film Festival highlights the cinematic work of Haitians in and out of Haiti. The June 24 weekend event, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange, is now in its fifth edition. The second night of the festival showcased films by Haitian filmmakers based in Brooklyn and Haiti. A few scenes captured from that evening appear here. All photos by Leonardo March for The Haitian Times.

Some of the filmmakers participating in the Haiti Film Festival arrive at the Flea Theater, in Manhattan. Photo by Leonardo March

Attendees to the festival. Photo by Leonardo March

Attendees to the festival. Photo by Leonardo March

A Haitian flag. Photo by Leonardo March.

Spotlight on Haiti series filmmakers pose for a portrait, from left to right Estaïlove St-Val, Keziah Jean, Rachelle Salnave, Wilson Edmond and Marc Henry. Valmond. Photo by Leonardo March

Post-film screening Q-and-A session with Spotlight on Brooklyn filmmakers, from left to right Kassandra Khalil, Alexandra Jean-Joseph, Nancy Fenelon, Emmanuella Aristil and Jean Lodescar,Jr. Photo by Leonardo March

Public at the post-film screening Q-and-A session with Spotlight on Brooklyn filmmakers. Photo by Leonardo March