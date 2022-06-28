The Haiti Film Festival highlights the cinematic work of Haitians in and out of Haiti. The June 24 weekend event, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange, is now in its fifth edition. The second night of the festival showcased films by Haitian filmmakers based in Brooklyn and Haiti. A few scenes captured from that evening appear here. All photos by Leonardo March for The Haitian Times.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.com