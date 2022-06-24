Haitian Flag Day 2022 celebration in Little Haiti, Brooklyn, held Sunday, May 22, 2022. Photo by Leonardo March.

NEW YORK — New York City will provide $1.65 million more to several nonprofit service organizations to help Haitian immigrants receive social services and legal assistance, Mayor Eric Adams said this week.

Adams made the announcement during a celebration of Haitian contributions to the city June 20.

“We have the largest Haitian population outside of the country, and I really saw the spirit and energy of the Haitian people when I was in Haiti after one of the hurricanes,” Adams said, according to a press statement. “Let’s raise the flag, let’s raise the Haitian people who are here and abroad and always have our heart out, to a country that has been the spirit of resiliency and freedom and fighting on behalf of what’s right.”

