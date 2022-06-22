Some Haitian parents are reacting to recent school shooting events with changes to their routines and becoming more engaged in their communities. Pictured are two parents with their children — Dr. Kattya Antenor and her family (left) and Cynthia Laine with her four children (right) — who are among those taking action to help their families feel safer. Photos courtesy of the families.

BROOKLYN — The moment Gina Desir, a mother of three, found out about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, her day took a turn for the worse.

“I was devastated. I feel like school is supposed to be a safe place for children,” said Desir, a nurse in Harlem. “Nowhere is safe, but I figured school would be the last place they [shooters] would go. So I felt like I wanted to take my kids home.”

On May 24, Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother and drove her car to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where he killed 19 children and two teachers. The school shooting was one of 2,067 that occurred in the United States since 1970, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database managed by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

One result of the recent spate of shootings is a growing anxiety among many parents, Haitians included. In many cases, the anxiety has prompted some parents to rethink certain day-to-day routines, spend more time with their children and become engaged in community activities. Other parents work through the local churches to brainstorm ideas and connect with elected officials to develop sustainable solutions for their communities.

Jennifer Dorsey, a Haitian therapist based in Lynbrook, New York, said she is noticing some of her clients carrying the emotional toll of these shootings.

“Many parents that I work with are going through trauma, second-hand PTSD, or just fear, overall fear,” said Dorsey, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder. “Their routines have changed. Even just going to the supermarket, or sending their kids to school has now become a fearful experience, because you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

These experiences are informed by what Dorsey calls ‘catastrophic thinking,’ — spiraling thoughts that go directly to the worst-case scenario.

“Every single phone call throughout the day is, ‘this could be my kid’s school,’ ‘this could be an emergency,’ and that impacts them,” Dorsey explained. “There’s anxiety throughout the day until they see their kid.”

For Desir, originally from Fort Jacques, Haiti, keeping her children safer means using Uber to transport them to and from school, instead of relying on public transportation or the school bus.

“I don’t feel better, but safer, knowing that they are in Ubers,” Desir said.

Cynthia Laine, a Boston mother-of-four, said tragic events like the Uvalde shooting prompted her to be more aware of the time she spends with her children.

“Before they even leave the house, I just want to make sure I have that extra time with them,” Laine said. “Before, it was: ‘bye, mom let’s go.’ That’s the behavior that changed because I’m just like, ‘I don’t want it to be the last day and I didn’t even get a chance to say I love you.’ That’s the kind of behavior that has really changed in our house.”

As with previous school shootings in the U.S., Uvalde has energized gun control supporters, who hope that this time, stricter gun control measures will finally be passed. Meanwhile, opponents of stricter gun control measures have called for an increase in mental health programs as a way to stop future shootings.

Kattya Antenor, a Haitian pediatrician based in Orlando, Florida, said knowing that firearms have become the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. has moved her to call elected officials and engage her community.

“I’m not only seeing it professionally, but I’m seeing it personally,” Antenor, a mother of two girls, said. “It causes a lot of anxiety. [Because] I’m seeing these trends, it definitely forced me to become more involved.”

Firearms are the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 19, accounting for 28.3% of all deaths in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the leading cause of death for non-hispanic black children, with 46.2% of all deaths related to gun violence. In 2020 the leading cause of for non-hispanic white children were motor vehicles and traffic.

“One of the things we need to start to do is to ask about the homes that our children are going into,” Antenor said. “It might seem uncomfortable, but if someone wants my child to come play over there, I always ask if there is a gun in the home. Because it’s not only happening in school, it’s happening in other homes too.”