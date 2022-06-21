NEW YORK, NY — A report to the Secretary-General to the United Nations Security Council revealed a coalition of Haiti groups has not found a common vision and its cohesiveness has splintered.

Helen La Lime, head of BINUH, the U.N.’s Integrated Office in Haiti, delivered the report called “The question concerning Haiti” in New York June 16.

“To date, the multiple initiatives and proposals to foster a common vision among national stakeholders as to how Haiti can move forward have yielded few concrete results,” La Lime said. “On the contrary, previously homogeneous coalitions have started to fracture.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.