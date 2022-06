Residents in different cities in Haiti took part in processions to celebrate Fête de Dieu or Feast of Corpus Christi on June 16, 2022. During Fête de Dieu, worshippers celebrate the real presence of Jesus Christ in the consecrated host and wine during eucharistic communion. Here are some pictures of the Fête de Dieu procession in Cap-Haitien from Oldjy François:

Related