Voters walk out of the Kings Theatre, an early voting site that offered Haitian Creole translation services in October 2020. Photo by Garry Pierre-Pierre.

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers begin heading to the polls Saturday for early voting in the state’s Democratic primary, Haitian-American voters will have a chance to elect or reelect nine Haitian-Americans who have pledged to address public safety, affordable housing and access to healthcare in their communities. Creole-speaking voters can also get language support to complete their ballots, whose key positions include governor, federal congress members, lieutenant governor and surrogate court.

Multiple resources are available for voters to learn where and how to vote through the city’s Board of Elections online tool, “Understanding the Ballot.” The tool allows residents to enter their home address to find their poll site, and provides information about the eligible candidates and entrance accessibility.

Through its Poll Site Language Assistance List, New York City shows the locations where people can have interpretation services for other languages in order to vote, including Creole.

