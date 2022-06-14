Eddy Alexandre attends the Magstar Funding 3rd Annual Dinner Gala at Woodbury Country Club on January 29, 2009

in Woodbury, New York. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

NEW YORK — Eddy Alexandre, the Long Island man accused of running a $59 million cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme, has been released on bail and is to remain under house arrest, according to multiple sources following his case. Meanwhile, more Haitians have come forward, worried and anxious about what’s to happen with the funds now under government control.

“My cousin introduced it to my uncle, who invested $5,000,” said Jude Joseph, a police officer in Brooklyn. “He was upset because he invested all that money and he’s not getting it back.”

In the weeks since Alexandre’s May 12 arrest, more people have come forward saying they lost thousands of dollars or barely escaped joining the purported scam.

