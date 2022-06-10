On the evening of June 9, artists and patrons alike gathered at the Consulate General of France in New York for an opening night preview of an art exhibition organized by The Haitian Roundtable. Featuring the work of 27 Haitian artists, patrons conversed with the artists, who explained their displayed work in detail. Board members from the organization, including Rosamonde Pierre-Louis, were in attendance, alongside Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and French Consul General Jérémie Robert. Together, they celebrated the contributions that Haitians have made to New York City and the world while encouraging attendees to purchase the artwork, with proceeds going to The Haitian Roundtable.

