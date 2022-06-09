An exhibition looking at Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work, titled “Art and Objecthood,” is showing at Nahmad Contemporary until June 11. Photo by Tom Powel Imaging.

NEW YORK — Summer is here, complete with a bevy of Haitian cultural events around the city.

Among the first up is an art exhibition at the Consul General of France in New York, open to the public on June 11 at the agency’s Manhattan headquarters. Showcasing works by 27 Haitian artists, proceeds from the artwork sales will go to support The Haitian Roundtable, whose mission is to encourage civic engagement between Haitian-Americans. Featured artists include sculptor and painter Mario Aristhene, painter Tara Boirard and Patricia Brintle.

The Saturday art exhibition will cost $50 per ticket and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Jean Michel-Basquiat exhibition, “Art and Objecthood” will also be showing until the 11th at Nahmad Contemporary on Madison Ave.

On June 21 at 10:30 a.m., the Brooklyn Public Library will feature a Kreyol Storytime event on their Facebook page where songs and stories will be presented in Creole for children.

Later in the month, on June 23, the fifth Biennial Haiti Film Fest will take place at Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

The festival is organized by Haiti Cultural Exchange, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization celebrating Haitian culture.

“Freda”, an Academy-Award nominated film from acclaimed filmmaker Gessica Généus, will be shown at 7 p.m. and a Q&A with Généus will follow the film. Following the Q&A, an afterparty will take place from 9-11 p.m.

Founded in 2011, “the festival has drawn an English, French and Creole speaking audience of over 3,000, connecting our diverse community to stories of exile, trauma, identity and belonging.”

In celebration of Father’s Day, Kwizine Art and Chef TCoco will have a brunch event featuring Emeline Michel, Beethova Obas and Rutshelle Guillaume at the Mansion in Glen Cove, NY from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Paul Beaubrun of the Arcade Fire will also be having a show on June 29 at 8 p.m. at the storied MacDougall Street venue Cafe Wha.