Four members of the Haitian Legislative Caucus convene in the state assembly in Albany. From left: Michaelle Solages, Clyde Vanel, Rodneyse-Bichotte Hermelyn and Kimberly Jean-Pierre. Photo from the New York State Assembly.

This article is the first in a series about the 2022 federal midterm and state elections, supported by the Center for Community Media at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. The first two stories examine the Haitian-American legislative caucus in the state assembly and how this year’s Haitian-American candidates might affect it, if elected.

NEW YORK — When last year’s Haitian refugee crisis in Del Rio, Texas hit the news in September, several Haitian-American politicians from New York headed south to the border. With clergy and other immigrant advocates, they held press conferences and even met with congressional leaders.

But once the Del Rio underpass was cleared and the headlines stopped, the longer-term needs of the refugees largely went unaddressed, community members said. The lack of a coordinated response left some wondering why Haitian-American elected representatives, including those who informally form the New York State Haitian Legislative Caucus, did not do more to help Haitian refugees coming into the state.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.