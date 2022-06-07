PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s soccer team will look to bounce back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Bermuda in an upcoming match versus Montserrat on June 7. The match is set for the second day of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo-Domingo.

Les Grenadiers has a chance to get back into the competition, the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) wrote in a note on Facebook. The Haitian team needs it before the two consecutive games against Guyana, their group’s current leader.

Led by head coach Jean-Jacques Pierre, the Haitian players were not able to score against Bermuda despite having scoring opportunities on June 4.

“This poor performance from the Grenadiers can’t change the team’s goal to finish first in the group, which is synonymous for a promotion in League A and direct qualification for the next Gold Cup in 2023,” Pierre told FHF in an interview.

The Haitian players received the necessary care and went through several training sessions in preparation for Tuesday’s match against Montserrat. The Montserratians fell to Guyana 2-1 at home in its first game in the 2022-23 Nations League on June 4.