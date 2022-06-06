Children painting a tire during Poubèl Ayiti's World Environment Day activities on June 5, 2022. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

For World Environment Day on June 5, PouBèl Ayiti gathered residents to pick up trash in Cap-Haitien, put garbage cans in the streets, recycle and held a decoration competition. Here are some pictures of PouBèl Ayiti’s activities for World Environment Day from Oldjy Francois:

Environment Day in Haiti,

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.