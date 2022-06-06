For World Environment Day on June 5, PouBèl Ayiti gathered residents to pick up trash in Cap-Haitien, put garbage cans in the streets, recycle and held a decoration competition. Here are some pictures of PouBèl Ayiti’s activities for World Environment Day from Oldjy Francois:
Onz Chéry
Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times.