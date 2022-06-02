By Michel Cleverley

FRENCHBURG — Georgia State University has selected Edvige Jean-François, an award-winning Haitian-American journalist and former CNN producer, to be the executive director of its new Center for Studies on Africa and Its Diaspora (CSAD) on the Atlanta campus.

Jean-François, starting July 1, will promote conversation about the African diaspora and its historical and cultural impact worldwide. The center, focused on scholarship related to understanding the diaspora and its global contributions, was founded in 2020 by a group of interdisciplinary faculty members.

