PORT-AU-PRINCE — A feeling of jubilation is running through many Haitians, and some are demanding that France repay Haiti, in the week since The New York Times published its Ransom project about forced payments Haiti made to its former colonizer post independence.

To historian Pierre Buteau, the Times work brings the independence “double debt” back to the fore in conversations, since it destroyed the national economy. It brings both a sense of peace of mind for some Haitians who often think they are the one responsible for their own misery and is an awakening of the conscience of Haitians that can motivate them to reflect on their history.

"The impact that this article can have, and I hope it will, is that it will allow citizens to assess the importance of the past in the crisis that the country is currently experiencing," Buteau said.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.