Haitian Heritage Month may be coming to an end, but your enjoyment of Haitian and Haitian-inspired cuisine does not. Whether you get a hankerin’ for griyo, want to hear konpa/rasin beats or you just want to find your tribe in your town, head over to some of these eateries.

Feel free to add any others you love in the comments or email them to submissions@haitiantimes.com. Bon appétit!

Brooklyn – NY

BK9 — A modern Caribbean cuisine located in the heart of Brooklyn where Caribbean culture is distinctly lively, inviting and eclectic – all of which is represented in its cuisine.

Bonbon Lakay — Specialty grocery store offering Haitian dishes and treats like rum cake.

Café Erzulie — Like its namesake Erzulie, the Vodou lwa love, beauty, and dance, the owners say this eatery is fluid. By day, the Bushwick spot is a flower shop and cafe, serving delicious Haitian inspired food and coffee. By night, it’s a bar serving up drinks and music.

Good Taste – Serving authentic Haitian dishes and drinks in a casual and inviting atmosphere.

Grandchamps — Casual morning-to-night cafe offering Haitian dishes and sandwiches, plus breakfast items and groceries.

Joenise Restaurant — Providing authentic and delicious Haitian food, including oxtail, codfish and fried goat.

Kaché — Since 2018, Kaché has been delivering high quality Haitian-American cuisine–like its specialty, grilled fish and black rice–to customers.

Kombit – Named after the traditional farming ritual where workers unite in a collective for the good of the community, Kombit offers diners a relaxed and cultural atmosphere for enjoying Haitian food.

Lakou Cafe — A community cafe providing fresh coffee, tasty treats, non-vegan and vegan friendly meals.

Yoyo Fritay — A community fixture since 1980, as its awning proclaims, the name Yoyo alone evokes images of Nostrand Avenue and the Haitian Flag Day parades. Unlike others on this list offering fusion or milder versions of Haitian cuisine and tasteful ambience, this mainstay unapologetically serves Haitian street food and flavors. With a side of Little Haiti BK — all day.

Zanmi — Warm, relaxed restaurant/bar offering elevated Haitian specialties (think balsamic Kreyol scallops), plus daily brunch and live music on the weekends.

Manhattan – NY

Le Soleil Brilliant Restaurant – Serving outstanding and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Manhattan, including conch and beef with okra.

Rebel Restaurant and Bar – A restaurant and bar that specializes in great-tasting, traditional food and side dishes.

Queens / Long Island – NY

Belle Fourchette Restaurant – Serving authentic Haitian and West Indian food in a great environment.

Brasserie Creole – Located in the community of Cambria Heights specializing in traditional Haitian dishes.

Chef To Go Cuisine – Offers a wide array of West Indian, French, and Asian cuisine in Queens, NY.

Cormier Restaurant and Lounge – Formerly known as Labadee Manoir, this informal restaurant and bar serves Haitian food and cocktails, and features live music nightly.

Creole Fusion Haitian American Cuisine – A casual Haitian restaurant in Queens Village serving comfort food and signature confections.

Gingerbites – Provides an exceptional dining experience while preserving and delivering the Caribbean flavor.

Good Taste Catering and Event Planning – A full service catering and event planning company for all occasions and also serving daily lunch special.

Le Spot – Serving a variety of Haitian food from meats, seafood and more in Elmont.

Taste the Island Bakery – A full service restaurant with a retail bakery.

New Jersey

Elza’s Restaurant Cafe and Grill – A traditional Haitian restaurant featuring kabobs, Haitian-style spaghetti and seafood.

First Republic Lounge & Restaurant – Upscale eatery with a focus on Haitian arts and culture.

Good Shepherd Haitian Restaurant – Homestyle Haitian cooking, including fritay, soup joumou and maïs moulin noir.

Jacob’s Restaurant – The oldest Haitian restaurant in New Jersey, Jacob’s is known for its food and sense of community.

Neguess Creole Restaurant and Catering – Features a healthier version of traditional Haitian dishes.

Plat Creole Haitian American Cuisine – A family-owned restaurant showcasing Haiti’s culture through their food.

Saveur Creole – Haitian eatery serving Caribbean, Haitian and Louisiana-style Creole favorites like gumbo and jambalaya, all made with locally sourced ingredients.

Woulibam Restaurant – Traditional Haitian fare with vegetarian options.

Miami/South Florida

Alberte’s Restaurant – Features classic Haitian dishes and live music on the weekends.

Chef Créole Seasoned Kitchen –The main draw at Chef Créole, which has locations across Florida, is its spicy seafood.

Chez Guyto Takeout Restaurant – A family-owned and operated business providing the community with the best experience of Caribbean cuisine.

Coco’s Kitchen – From Haitian patties to fried chicken, Coco’s serves a blend of Caribbean cuisine in a casual atmosphere.

Good Times Cuisine – This homestyle Haitian restaurant features dishes like lollipop shrimp, fish stew and vegan options, including fried breadfruit.

Kasa Champet Restaurant and Lounge – Once featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” Kasa Champet offers a $6 lunch special, live music and events.

La Belle Jacmelienne Cafe – Serves hearty, classic Haitian foods served at a counter in a cozy, art-filled location.

Naomi’s Garden – As seen on YouTube’s “Dining on a Dime,” serving Haitian-Caribbean food with a garden seating area where guests can enjoy live music every Thursday.

Pierre’s Caribbean Cuisine – Offers a variety of options, including breakfast, for pickup and delivery.

Randy’s Restaurant & Lounge – Offers Haitian breakfast dishes along with seafood and other traditional entrees.

Boston

Highland Creole Cuisine – Traditional Haitian cuisine is the draw at this neighborhood fixture, which has been serving the community for more than 25 years.

La Perle – Family-owned restaurant featuring steamed lobster specials on the weekends.

Le Foyer Bakery – This Haitian bakery has been serving up its famous patties since 1976.

NatifNatal – Serving traditional Haitian fare like fritay, fried plantains, griot and more.

Nu Flav Restaurant – Offers traditional Haitian fare, including fried plantains, griot and Kola Lakay.

Pikliz International Kitchen – Features $5 chicken and rice special daily.

The Island – Caribbean fare with vegetarian options offered in a relaxed atmosphereToutwel Restaurant – Serving traditional Haitian food, including breakfast.