One of Rebâti Santé Mentale's mental health Facebook videos.

NEW YORK – For years, stigma about mental health persisted among Haitians, reflecting the trend within the broader Black community. Then, came the pandemic.

“In the past year-and-a-half, I’ve seen that more people actually want to talk about mental health,” said Dr. MarieGuerda Nicolas, a professor at the University of Miami. “We’re addressing dealing with isolation, managing anxiety and depression and dealing with grief when you are losing family members.”

Nicolas, a member of the American Psychological Association, said she helped organize Facebook Lives in English and in Creole about mental health that drew hundreds of viewers. Numerous Haitian organizations similarly created webinars about mental health.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.