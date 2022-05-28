PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian soccer star Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay was ranked ninth on ESPN’s list of 21 best women players under 21.

“Congratulations to Corventina who keeps helping Haitian women’s soccer shine bright,” the Haitian Soccer Federation said in a Facebook post.

Dumornay, a Stade de Reims midfielder, is the only Caribbean player on ESPN’s list.

“She has excellent dribbling skills, a very precise long-range shot (she likes testing and surprising the opposing goalkeeper from distance) and tremendous balance,” Tor-Kristian Karlsen, an ESPN consultant, told the sports outlet.

Dumornay has drawn attention in the CONCACAF tournaments since she was 14, playing a key role in Haiti’s under-20 World cup. She scored 14 goals during the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2018.

Thanks to her performance, Dumornay ended up being the top scorer of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2020, winning the golden boot award at 16. Goal, a soccer news outlet, named Dumornay the best female teenage soccer player in the world in March.

Dumornay also won the Ballon d’Or in the U-17 category in 2018.

