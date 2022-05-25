CAP-HAITIEN — A Colonial-era building that a former mayor called home caught on fire May 25, leaving the ex-official and several businesses displaced.
No deaths or injuries were reported at the afternoon fire on Street 14 D in Cap-Haitien, and firefighters were still at the scene to extinguish the fire.
Former Cap-Haitien Mayor Michel Saint-Croix lived on the second floor of the two-story building and the fire started from his home, witnesses said. It later spread in businesses such as a beauty salon, a customs service office and In God We Trust Multi-Service.
This fire is the latest in a spree of blazes Cap-Haitien has seen. More than 10 structures caught on fire since December of last year, Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor told The Haitian Times.
Saint-Croix was the mayor of Cap-Haitien in the late 2000s and 2010s.