CAP-HAITIEN — A Colonial-era building that a former mayor called home caught on fire May 25, leaving the ex-official and several businesses displaced.

No deaths or injuries were reported at the afternoon fire on Street 14 D in Cap-Haitien, and firefighters were still at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Former Cap-Haitien Mayor Michel Saint-Croix lived on the second floor of the two-story building and the fire started from his home, witnesses said. It later spread in businesses such as a beauty salon, a customs service office and In God We Trust Multi-Service.

Residents look up at a Colonial-era building on fire in Cap-Haitien on May 25, 2022. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

Firefighters spraying water at the fire. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

This fire is the latest in a spree of blazes Cap-Haitien has seen. More than 10 structures caught on fire since December of last year, Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor told The Haitian Times.

Saint-Croix was the mayor of Cap-Haitien in the late 2000s and 2010s.