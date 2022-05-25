PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian women’s soccer star Batcheba Louis received the Most Beautiful Goal award of the 2021-22 season of France’s top women’s soccer division, D1 Arkema, on May 23.

“I’m happy and proud to win this trophy for the most beautiful goal of the season in France,” Louis, 24, wrote on her Facebook page. “This trophy is for my family.”

Louis, a forward with France’s Grand Paris Seine Ouest 92 Issy, or GPSO Issy, scored the award-winning goal March 12, when she performed a bicycle kick against Dijon Football Côte d’Or. The goal granted Louis’ team a 1-0 victory.

She was declared the top honor after accumulating 57.8 percent of the general public’s votes. Behind her were Kadeisha Buchanan who racked up 17.8 percent of the vote, Sara Dabritz, 16.1 percent, and Julie Soyer, 8.3 percent.

Louis received the award during a ceremony at Claire Fontaine Centre in Paris on May 23.

The Haitian international joined GPSO Issy in 2018 after spending four seasons in the Haitian Women’s National Championship with Association Sportive Tigresses.

Paris Saint-Germain’s midfielder Grace Geyoro was the last to win the award.