PORT-AU-PRINCE — The University of Aristide Foundation (UNIFA) launched a scientific week, where students across the country were to work on multidisciplinary projects tailored to their region, Mildred T. Aristide, wife of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and a UNIFA’s board of directors representative, told local outlets.

“This week means a lot to me,” Mikerlande Pierre, a medical student, told The Haitian Times. “It will help me strengthen my knowledge on any subject through the intervention of several speakers, specialists in different fields.”

Pierre is part of the group representing the Western Department. Her group was working on a sanitation project for the municipality of Tabarre that addresses waste management, flooding, sewage and psychological health.

This year, the fair featured a different speaker and exhibit each day. This big event is taking place in a neighborhood near la Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, where gangs have been fighting over territory over the past few weeks.

Dr. Bernard Pierre, Dean of Medicine and Pharmacy State University of Haiti was among the speakers of the scientific week.

“This week offers many opportunities to students not only to exploit their potential to learn more but also to develop the ability of team work,” he said.