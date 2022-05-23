BROOKLYN – Haitian heritage celebrations continued with a festival in Little Haiti, Flatbush May 22. With Flag Day – May 18 – falling on a Wednesday this year, many Haitian communities held celebrations during the weekends before and after the day. Organizers are holding events throughout the month of May, designated as Haitian Heritage Month in many areas across the United States.

Haitian Flag Day 2022 celebration in Little Haiti, Brooklyn, held Sunday, May 22, 2022. Photo by Leonardo March.

