PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Violette Athletic Club won the Caribbean Club Championship Sunday, edging Dominican team Cibao Football Club 4-3 in penalties after a 0-0 draw at Estadio Cibao in the Dominican Republic.

This victory at the 24th edition of the soccer competition grants Violette a ticket to the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, a competition they last won in 1986. Le Vieux Tigre, or The Old Tiger, as the team is called sometimes, also received $50,000.

Among the stars of the game are goalkeeper Steve Sanon, whose two saves in the penalty shootout. Sanon also saved a penalty during the regular 90-minute run. Stevenson Jeudi, 17, won the Young Player Award after scoring two goals in the semi-final, including a winner. Midfielder Elyvens Dejean won the Best Player Award, scoring two goals in the competition as well.

Cibao F.C.’s keeper Miguel Lloyd won the Best Keeper Award after not conceding a goal in the three matches he played.

During Sunday’s match, the outlook was suspenseful for Violette, which played the game with 10 men after defender Renato Lambert was sent off for getting a red card in the 28th minute.

It is the second straight year a Haitian club took home the Caribbean Championship trophy. Cavaly Association Sportive won the competition last year by trouncing Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe 3-0 in the final.