PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Violette Athletic Club will face the Dominican Republic’s Cibao Football Club in the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship soccer final on May 22.

The square-up will take place at Cibao Stadium, nine days after Violette lost to Cibao 3-0 in the group stage.

Cibao’s player to watch is a familiar face, Haitian midfielder Charles Hérold Jr.. Hérold scored the 1-0 winner of Cibao’s semi-final against Atletico Vega Real May 19.

Meanwhile, Violette clinched the final after after beating Jamaican side Waterhouse Football Club 3-1 at Cibao Stadium May 19.

Waterhouse’s forward Andre Moulton opened the scoring in the eighth minute. The Haitians leveled up the scoring in the 21st minute, thanks to Roberto Baggio Louima’s strike.

Steevenson Jeudi, 19, led Violette to the victory after finding the net in the 75th and 87th minute.

Violette, a Port-au-Prince based club, started the 24th edition of the Caribbean Championship with a 3-0 defeat to Cibao F.C. Violette avoided getting eliminated because they edged Jamaican club Cavalier Football Club 3-2 in their second game in the group stage.

Arcahaie Football Club, the other Haitian team in the competition, were knocked out in the group stage via a 2-0 defeat against Waterhouse and a 2-1 loss to Vega Real.

It is the second time a Haitian club reached the final of the Caribbean Championship. Last year, Cavaly Association Sportive became the first Haitian club to win the competition.

Violette, also known as Le Vieux Tigre, or The Old Tiger, will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League if they win the Caribbean Championship final.