Clockwise from top left to right: Onz Chéry, Ashley Miznazi, Juhakenson Blaise, Oldjy François, Leonardo March and Genevieve Rose Murdith Joseph.

NEW YORK – The Haitian Times is expanding its team with several new hires to deliver more in-depth coverage of both Haiti and the Haitian-American communities in Florida and New York.

Through its ongoing partnership with Report for America (RFA), Ashley Miznazi, formerly a multimedia fellow for The Texas Tribune, will be reporting on South Florida’s Haitian-American community, focusing on politics, immigration and migration. Her work will heavily feature photography, video and other multimedia storytelling.

Miznahi previously created short documentaries on subjects like Afghan resettlement and the foster care system, as well as hosting a podcast about the 2018 bombings in the Texas capital of Austin.

Multimedia journalist Leonardo March, a longtime freelancer for the publication, has also been accepted into the RFA program to cover New York’s Haitian communities.

For its Haiti coverage, The Haitian Times last month finalized the first group of hires through its journalism bootcamp. The training program familiarized six Haiti-based reporters with American-style journalism. Three of those reporters have been brought on full-time to produce comprehensive, in-depth coverage of the country during this critical time in its history.

Juhakenson Blaise and Genevieve Rose Murdith Joseph cover developing news and feature stories mainly based in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Oldjy François, a photographer, videographer and graphic designer, is based in his hometown of Cap-Haïtien.

Mitzy-Lynn Hyacinthe and Onz Chery are also part of the Haiti team, providing both editorial direction and translation support daily.

The Haitian Times has also brought on Rejy Joseph Roc as a technologist focused on website design and maintenance.

“Already, we’re seeing an encouraging response from the breadth of stories the team has begun to produce,” Macollvie J. Neel, the outlet’s executive director, said. “We’re pleased to continue growing in this direction, and to keep creating for our audience the type of stories and engagement that have the potential to move our communities forward.”