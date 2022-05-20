Jacquil Constant will show his film "Haiti is a Nation of Artists" at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Photo from VoyageLA.

The Haitian Times is sharing profiles of individuals and groups driving change in their communities throughout Haitian Heritage Month. This installment presents Jacquil Constant, who stands out among Haitians in Los Angeles, where a community of Haitians in show biz is burgeoning.

NEW YORK — When the second annual Haiti International Film Festival took place in 2016, founder Jacquil Constant had high expectations, if not a huge crowd. But the low turnout proved a non-issue for the energetic filmmaker.

“There were only a handful, maybe five of us there,” said Jean Lamothe, a software developer in Irvine, CA. “That didn’t deter him [Constant], and he was just as jovial, excited, enthusiastic and motivated with a crop of five as he would have been with a crowd of 150.”

