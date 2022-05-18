Thousands of Haitians live in Tapachula, most by circumstance as they wait for immigration documents that allow asylum seekers to continue traveling outside the border town. While waiting, many Haitians rely on informal work and the generosity of friends or relatives abroad to survive.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.com