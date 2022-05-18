As we celebrate Haitian Heritage Month, The Haitian Times is pleased to spotlight some Haitian-Americans who are leaders in their fields. Some are prominent and have been profiled by The Haitian Times, but many more are not – at least not yet. All of them make a positive difference in people’s lives, illustrating what it means to not only survive and assimilate in the United States, but to find new paths and thrive as our communities continue to grow and spread out across the land. The list is in alphabetical order by last name.

Know a Haitian-American making a difference who should be included? Email submissions@haitiantimes with a little bit about them for consideration.

Photo courtesy of Ron Clark Academy.

Name: Junior Bernadin

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.