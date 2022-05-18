High schoolers taking part in a celebration for Catherine Flon’s 250th anniversary on May 17, 2022 in Port-au-Prince. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise for The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Ministry of Women Condition and of Women’s Rights (MCFDF) paid tribute to Catherine Flon, the shero who sewed the red and blue flag, to celebrate her 250th birthday on May 17 and commemorate Haitian Flag Day.

“On this day we must have a special thought for Catherine Flon who sewed our flag that symbolizes the emblem of our fight against slavery,” Minister of Women Condition Sofia Loreus told The Haitian Times.

“Thanks to Catherine Flon’s courage and hard work, the nation has its own identity which is its flag,” Loreus said, pointing out that UNESCO has agreed to put Flon’s 250th birthday in its 2022 and 2023 calendar.

In a society where women’s rights are still poorly addressed, women’s work is rarely valued. Loreus chose to honor Flon’s work but also to raise the awanrness of young schoolgirls. Nine grade girls of Lycee of Carrefour Feuilles were invited to the event and to take part in the parade. Wearing red or blue T-shirts, they walked steps reminiscent of those of the indigenous army led by the founding father of the nation Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

They marched with the minister and a band between Magny and Capois streets and were shouting: “Catherine sewed our flag, let us sew our country together.”

“I will call on the government to place the memorials of these women alongside the heroes of independence,” Loreus said.