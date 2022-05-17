Census Bureau reports show latest data on Haitian-American population in America

WISCONSIN — An estimated 1.1 million people of Haitian ancestry lived in the United States as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s 14 percent higher than the 2015 estimate and 33 percent higher than the 2010 numbers reported.

On the surface, it appears the Haitian population in major metropolitan areas stayed relatively stable or dropped, while rising slightly in smaller metro areas. However, population experts, including those at the Census Bureau, have said it’s hard to say exactly which areas are gaining or losing population because of issues with data collection.

Still, the following charts of estimated figures at different points in time do provide an idea of where the Haitians are. To view or explore the data further, check the Census tables for your area.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.