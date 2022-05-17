Jamaican artist Miriam Hinds Smith presenting her artworks at the Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince on May 13, 2022. Photo by Murdith Joseph for The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The works of nine Caribbean women artists, including five Haitians, are on exhibit in Centre d’Art from May 14 to June 18, the culminating event that tops off a residency exchange program between several nations.

The exhibit, titled Archipelago, is part of a residency program between 10 Caribbean countries. In place since 2019, the UNESCO-funded program allows artists to work in a participating nation other than their own. Among the Haitian artists, Pascale Monin went to Trinidad and Tobago, Pascale Faublas to Barbados, Pascale Bichot to Jamaica, Mafada Mondestin to Cuba and Phaidra McQueen Sterlin to the Dominican Republic.

In exchange, Barbadian artist Kia Redman and Jamaican Miriam Hinds-Smith took up their artistic residency at Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince. Trinidadian Nadia Huggins and Michele Ricardo of Dominican Republic headed to Jacmel.

Artworks from the Archipelago exhibition at Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince. Photos by Murdith Joseph for The Haitian Times

Women’s role in Caribbean history is the theme of these intersecting, monthlong residencies, according to Art Center Director Albenby Augustin. The goal is to show unity among Island women despite their diversities, according to the art center.

“Women are often sidelined in relation to the other gender,” said Angras Mackensy, an intern in a curatorial exhibition. “A social aspect is therefore represented in their work.”

The nine artists featured highlight Vodou culture, feminism, slavery and women’s body through paintings, digital photographs and other mediums. A tenth participating country, Cuba, had closed its border due to Covid, so its artist was not present, Augustin said.

Pascale Faublas was among the artists present.

“My art allows me to take on my femininity,” Faublas said. “”Yes, I am the rock.’ I am capable of giving birth. I am emotionally strong for my family and for society.”