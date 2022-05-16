BROOKLYN — Life of Hope, a local organization supporting immigrants held Haitian flag celebrations May 14 with a parade through Flatbush under the motto: “Ayiti Nou La Toujou,” Creole for “Haiti, We’re Still Here.” The annual celebration marks the start of celebrations coming into full swing as May 18 – Flag Day approaches in Haitian enclaves like Flatbush.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.com