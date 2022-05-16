BROOKLYN — Life of Hope, a local organization supporting immigrants held Haitian flag celebrations May 14 with a parade through Flatbush under the motto: “Ayiti Nou La Toujou,” Creole for “Haiti, We’re Still Here.” The annual celebration marks the start of celebrations coming into full swing as May 18 – Flag Day approaches in Haitian enclaves like Flatbush.

A member of The Empire Marching Elite community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts rehearses before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush on May 14, 2022.

Vision International for NEEDED Children, Inc. moments before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush on May 14, 2022.

Marjory Lafontane participates in the Haitian Flag Day parade as Haitian patriot Catherine Flon, who sewn the first Haitian flag on May 18, 1803.

A historical reenactor dressed up as Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid is flanked by other reenactors as King Henri Cristophe, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Toussaint Louverture during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush on May 14, 2022.

A Haitian woman celebrates as the parade passes in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A woman holds a few Haitians flags during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A member of The Empire Marching Elite, community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, performs a choreograph with his trombone during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

Members of Haitian American Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization leading Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.