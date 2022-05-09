Haitians after getting repatriated from the Dominican Republic. Photo credit: Support Group for Repatriated and Refugees (GARR)

HAITI — Haiti’s neighbors continue to step up Haitian repatriation with an estimated 7,300 Haitians that have been returned for the month of April according to GARR, the Support Group for Repatriated and Refugees.

The returns from the Dominican republic are a mix of repatriations, deportations and spontaneous returns, GARR reported. A total 3,158 repatriated, 896 deported and 3,246 spontaneous returns from the Dominican Republic have been identified at the official border points, specifies the GARR. Among them are 402 girls and 452 boys, the organization said on its facebook page.