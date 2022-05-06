PORT-AU-PRINCE — The World Bank will be funding 19 development projects in Haiti totalling $1.3 billion, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced at a press conference on May 4.

“The World Bank funding will begin with $1.1 billion and will reach $1.3 billion next June, thanks to new fundings,” Henry said.

This funding will go toward renewable energy, education, health, agriculture, security, transportation, water and sanitation, digital economy, good leadership and a recovery project in the South where an earthquake struck Aug. 14, Henry said.

“We are very grateful for the financial and technical support of the World Bank and also for the 194 million dollars announced at the international conference for recovery of the South of the country last February,” Henry said.

Carlos Felipe Jamarillo, World Bank’s vice-president for Latin America and the Caribbean, renewed the World Bank’s commitment to support those who are vulnerable in the South.

“The challenge will be to ensure that this funding will reach the ones who need it the most,” Jamarillo said.

Last August, the south of the country was hit by an earthquake that caused 2,248 deaths, 12,763 injured and 329 people missing according to the General Directory of Civil Protection (DGPC).

Jamarillo calls out other development partners of Haiti to do the same to counter poverty in the country.

On April 29, residents of Grand Anse took to the streets to denounce the high cost of living, poverty and demanded the Ministry of Public Work to finish repairing the Dumarsais Estime bridge.