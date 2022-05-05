President Joe Biden announced earlier today. Haitian-born Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and openly gay woman in the executive senior position.

Jean-Pierre will replace existing White House press secretary, Jen Psaki who is leaving the administration for the private sector.

In a statement from President Biden, he said, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”



Jean-Pierre, 44, was born in Haiti and immigrated with her parents by way of Martinique to the U.S. when she was 5. She grew up in Queens Village, New York.

